Minister Wants Improved Working Conditions for Security Guards

Story Highlights

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, says he will be lobbying for improved working conditions for private security guards.

Mr. Montague said he will be taking a submission to Cabinet that will outline proposals that will improve their working conditions.

There are approximately 23,000 registered security guards in the island.



Speaking at an interactive session with heads of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) islandwide, at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston on January 17, Mr. Montague said he will be taking a submission to Cabinet that will outline proposals that will improve their working conditions.

He said among the provisions is for them to be guaranteed at least one mandatory day off per week.

In the meantime, he said thousands of security guards now have access to self-contributory health insurance, following an agreement that was signed last year.

The scheme, provided through Guardian Life, includes an individual plan for $997 per month, a family plan for $1,473 per month, and a $2,725 scheme to facilitate higher categories of wage earners.

The Ministry worked with Guardian Life and the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) to design the policy, which is based on the salaries of the guards

