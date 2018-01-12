Minister Shaw Urges Beverage Manufacturers to Cut Sugar Content

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, and Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, exchange pleasantries before the start of the University of Technology’s (UTech) scientific symposium on fiscal measures to prevent obesity/ non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on Thursday (Jan. 11) at the Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston. + - Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, and Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, exchange pleasantries before the start of the University of Technology’s (UTech) scientific symposium on fiscal measures to prevent obesity/ non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on Thursday (Jan. 11) at the Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston. Story Highlights Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, is appealing to beverage manufacturers to lower the sugar content in their products or force the Government to take action.

He said they can either respond voluntarily “or we as a Government can respond to the needs of the country through appropriate policy prescriptions.”

Minister Shaw was addressing a scientific symposium on fiscal measures to prevent obesity/non-communicable diseases (NCDs) organised by the University of Technology (UTech) on Thursday (January 11), at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

He said that the Government is concerned about the sugar content of products being marketed to children.

The Minister pointed out that policy measures already being implemented by countries across the region are reducing the amount of sweet beverages provided to schoolchildren and, ultimately, having a positive impact on the social and economic fabric of such societies.

Minister Shaw said that although several programmes have been initiated to reduce NCDs, a more aggressive stance is needed to get more partners to join the fight in reducing the lifestyle-related diseases.

He argued that with Jamaica spending US$170 million annually on chronic diseases, the country must act so that more funds can be available for infrastructure improvement to health facilities and the upgrading of healthcare services.

Urging action from beverage manufacturers, Mr. Shaw noted that they are armed with research about the “impact of your product on your consumers. We want you to be more responsible in what you include in these products.”

He also urged consumers to “put themselves in informed positions to make healthy choices, because it is your health that is impacted.”