Minister Shaw Tables First Supplementary Estimates

Story Highlights Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, tabled the first Supplementary Estimates for the 2016/17 financial year in the House of Representatives on January 10.

Members of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) will deliberate on the Supplementary Estimates on Wednesday, January 11.





The figures show that the budget has been revised upwards from $579.93 billion to $592.74 billion, an increase of $12.8 billion.

The Estimates show an increase in the Recurrent (housekeeping) expenses from $459.37 billion to $463.52 billion, while Capital (development) spending moved from $120.56 billion to $129.2 billion.

The Ministries of National Security, Health, Economic Growth and Job Creation, and Transport and Mining received increases in their allocations.

It will then be debated in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, January 17, for its approval.