Minister Samuda Hails Jamaica Broilers’ Investment in New Feed Mill

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda (2nd right), symbolically commissions into service the new US$2 million pellet mill at the Jamaica Broilers Group’s Best Dressed Plant in Freetown, St. Catherine on December 14. Others (from left) are: General Operations Manager at the facility, John Carberry; President and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, Christopher Levy; Group Chairman, Robert Levy; and President, Jamaica Operations, Jamaica Broilers Group, Conley Salmon. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda (2nd right), symbolically commissions into service the new US$2 million pellet mill at the Jamaica Broilers Group’s Best Dressed Plant in Freetown, St. Catherine on December 14. Others (from left) are: General Operations Manager at the facility, John Carberry; President and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, Christopher Levy; Group Chairman, Robert Levy; and President, Jamaica Operations, Jamaica Broilers Group, Conley Salmon. Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, has hailed the Jamaica Broilers Group for its US$2 million investment in a new pellet mill, which will significantly boost the company’s feed production capacity.

It will move the output of feeds from over 270,000 tonnes per year, to 350, 000 tonnes per year, making it one of the largest mills in the region.

He encouraged the company to continue its drive to boost efficiency and productivity in order to remain competitive. He noted that Jamaica Broilers has always been on the cutting-edge of technology and training, insisting on manufacturing a quality product.



Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, has hailed the Jamaica Broilers Group for its US$2 million investment in a new pellet mill, which will significantly boost the company’s feed production capacity.

The facility, located at the Best Dressed Feed Mill in Freetown, St. Catherine is the third operated by Jamaica Broilers to manufacture Hi-Pro branded products.

It will move the output of feeds from over 270,000 tonnes per year, to 350, 000 tonnes per year, making it one of the largest mills in the region.

The new mill will also better enable Hi-Pro to meet the growing consumer demand, providing prompt response to clients’ orders while reducing waiting time.

Minster Samuda, in his address at the official commissioning ceremony on Thursday (Dec. 14), said the mill reflects the company’s commitment to the development of agriculture and the livestock industry in particular.

“You have the full support and backing of the Ministry,” he said.

He encouraged the company to continue its drive to boost efficiency and productivity in order to remain competitive. He noted that Jamaica Broilers has always been on the cutting-edge of technology and training, insisting on manufacturing a quality product.

Minister Samuda also hailed the company for its support to small farmers.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Jamaica Broilers Group, Christopher Levy, said the decision to expand the production of feeds is to meet market demand, noting that poultry and egg consumption have been increasing significantly.

Over the past five years, sales of Hi-Pro chicks and broiler feeds have increased by about 20 per cent, with layer feeds growing by 10 per cent.

Hi-Pro has approximately 60 per cent market share of all feeds sold in Jamaica. The company exports over 5 000 tonnes of its high quality brands of feeds throughout the Caribbean.

Of the feeds produced by Hi-Pro annually, the broiler, pig and layer markets combined, make up over 90 per cent of all feeds sold in Jamaica.

In addition, the brand produces feeds for cattle, horse, rabbit and fish.