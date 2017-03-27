Minister Samuda Expresses Support for Irish Potato Farmers

Minister of Industry, Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon Karl Samuda (2ND Left) , greets farmers at the launch of the 2016/17 Irish Potato Programme at the Shiloah Apostolic Church in Malton, Manchester on Friday (March 24). + - Photo: Barbara Ellington Minister of Industry, Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon Karl Samuda (2ND Left) , greets farmers at the launch of the 2016/17 Irish Potato Programme at the Shiloah Apostolic Church in Malton, Manchester on Friday (March 24). Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Hon Karl Samuda is expressing support for Irish potato farmers, as the Government seeks to achieve self-sufficiency in the crop’s production.

Minister Samuda said currently, Jamaica produces 85 per cent of the required amount of Irish potato needed each year, while adding that the figure had moved from the 40 percent it was five years ago.

He urged the farmers to work together so that the country can achieve the target of 100 percent self-sufficiency in Irish potato in a timely manner.



He was addressing farmers at the launch of the 2016/17 Irish Potato Programme at the Shiloah Apostolic Church in Malton, Manchester on Friday (March 24).

The National Irish Potato Programme, is aimed at increasing production of the crop to fulfil 100 per cent of local consumption demand.

“This is a reflection of the cooperation and support both local and internationally, and of the commitment we see emerging in the country from those who are a part of the agricultural initiative,” he stated.

He further encouraged the farmers to continue to increase production, noting that efforts should be made at using new techniques and new varieties of seedlings.

“We have a journey to travel, but I am certain that with the support of the Ministry through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) team, I am sure that within the next four years, we are going to meet the 100 percent of self-sufficiency in Irish potato production,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Samuda said farmers should ensure that they are registered members of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), the Production Management Organisation (PMO) and RADA.

“As long as I am Minister of Agriculture, I will insist that whatever resources we have, we spend it with genuine registered farmers, you can group together in your organisations and get the same benefits,” he said.

He further mentioned that with skilful and strategic applications of pesticides and other elements for plant growth, farmers will be able to achieve better results.

“We will be better able to compete on the global market if farmers get tools, encouragement and training they need,” Mr. Samuda said.