Minister Hutchinson Salutes St. Jago Farm Supplies’ Support to Farmers

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, has lauded the ‘Salute to Farmers’ initiative being undertaken by St. Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies Limited (SJFHS) to assist farmers who suffered losses during recent flood rains.

Under the initiative, the company collaborates with its international suppliers to provide farmers with key inputs to resuscitate their farms.

He was speaking at Morant Villas, St. Thomas, on Tuesday (October 10), where SJFHS handed over vouchers valued at $2.5 million to more than 60 farmers. The vouchers are for seeds, fertilisers, chemicals and plant nutrition products.

The Minister said the support comes at an opportune time, as farmers are now preparing to plant.

He urged them to “use these provisions to increase production and improve livelihood”.

For his part, Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Fenton Ferguson, hailed the country’s farmers, noting that they are the “greatest risk-takers”.

He said the SJFHS gesture to them represents the best example of public-private partnership.

Recently, the company donated agricultural items to more than 90 farmers in Douglas Castle, St. Ann.

Chairman of the St. Thomas Production and Marketing Organisation (PMO), Hubert Grant, told JIS News that the farmers are grateful for the assistance.

“We really appreciate it, and beneficiaries should make use of it so that other farmers can benefit,” he said.

Another farmer, Charmaine Blair-Stewart, said they are thankful for the items noting that they will help to boost production.