Minister Hutchinson Hails 4-H Farmers’ Market Initiative

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, the Hon. J.C. Hutchinson (2nd left), pays a vendor for a quantity of yam at the Jamaica 4-H Clubs' inaugural farmers' market held on Friday (September 29) on the grounds of the organisation located along Old Hope Road, St. Andrew. At 3rd left is Executive Director, Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Ronald Blake. + - Photo: Dave Reid

Mr. Hutchinson, who spoke to JIS News after making his purchases, said the “initiative is a very good one”.

Minister Hutchinson said he hopes to see the Jamaica 4-H Clubs hosting the markets on a regular basis, so that residents from all across Kingston and St. Andrew, and persons who operate within the vicinity of the organisation would have easy access to quality produce.



The inaugural event was held on Friday (September 29) at the 4-H headquarters on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew.

“It’s a very good show. We see produce coming from all over, such as St. Mary and St. Elizabeth. The farmers have brought their produce here, and we see quite a number of persons coming in to buy,” he noted.

He said he is happy that the organisation, which has a mandate to encourage young people to see agriculture as a viable career option, has begun investing in promoting farmers from across the island and their produce.

“Many consumers like this sort of thing where they are able to come to facilities like these and are able to get their produce coming directly from the farm. There is no middle man and they get it at a very reasonable price,” he pointed out.

Executive Director of Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Ronald Blake, told JIS News that the farmers’ markets are in support of the Government’s mission to encourage citizens to buy and eat Jamaican agricultural produce, and the healthy lifestyle campaign.

He said the initiative will serve to promote food security. “We want to encourage people to play their role in food security. We want persons to plant seedlings and play their role in Jamaica food security,” Mr. Blake said.

Scores of farmers participated in the event, selling produce such as banana, tomato, sweet pepper, scallion, thyme, yam, Irish and sweet potatoes, pineapple, coconut, along with plants and seedlings.