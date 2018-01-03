Minister Grange Praises Janice Budd’s all Round Contribution to Media

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. (JIS File Photo). + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. (JIS File Photo). Story Highlights “With the death of Janice Budd, the media fraternity and the country have lost not just another journalist of worth but a woman who was at the forefront in changing the view of what the image of the female television presenter should be.” The comment of the Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport following the passing of Miss Budd yesterday (December 2).

Minister Grange said that throughout her media career Miss Budd was the consummate professional whether she was working in the electronic media, the print media or as a public relations practitioner.

“Janice was blessed with talent that was evident in excellent radio and television productions, commanding news presentation, creative newspaper writing and public relations skills of the highest order,” Miss Grange said.



“By being herself, comfortable in her beauty, Janice helped other women to love and accept their own beauty.”

Miss Grange said further: “I found her to be a charming woman, with an ever present smile. One who I daresay has left us much too early. One whose vibrant contribution to media in Jamaica will be sorely missed.”

The Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister expressed condolences to Miss Budd’s relatives, friends, associates and colleagues.