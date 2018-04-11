Minister Grange: Pat Anderson Helped Set Foundation for Sports Success

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE)



The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has described the late former administrator Pat Anderson as “one of the pioneers who laid the foundation for Jamaica’s success in sports.”

Mr Anderson, who led both the Jamaica Football Federation and the Jamaica Amateur Athletic Association (now Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association) during his long career in sports, passed away today (Tuesday) following illness.

Reacting to news of his passing, Minister Grange said:

“Pat Anderson gave his all to building sports in Jamaica, from the grassroots to the high performance level. We will always be grateful to him for the development programmes he initiated — programmes that helped to identify and hone the skills of some of our world class athletes including, Usain Bolt and Melaine Walker.”

Minister Grange has sent her deepest condolences to Mr Anderson’s family and friends.