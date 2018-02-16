Minister Grange Hails Late Liberty Hall Curator, Dr. Donna Mcfarlane

: Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, signs the condolence book for late Curator of Liberty Hall, Dr Donna McFarlane, open since February 13 at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices. + - Photo: Michael Sloley : Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, signs the condolence book for late Curator of Liberty Hall, Dr Donna McFarlane, open since February 13 at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices.



Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has hailed late Director/Curator of Liberty Hall, Dr. Donna McFarlane, whose work, she said, contributed significantly to the development of Jamaica’s heritage.

Ms. Grange, who signed a condolence book that was opened at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on February 13, noted that Dr. McFarlane, who passed away on January 25, has left behind an “invaluable legacy” of work, particularly in relation to developments at Liberty Hall, where she was instrumental in conceptualising and establishing the Marcus Mosiah Garvey Multimedia Museum.

The museum is the only one in the world dedicated to the legacy of Jamaica’s first National Hero.

“Donna, you have served your country with dedication. You have been a true champion of our African heritage. We will miss you, but we will always cherish your memory,” the Minister wrote.

Ms. Grange said the nation is thankful and grateful that Dr McFarlane, who with the philosophies of Marcus Garvey as her guide, made Liberty Hall a community-based institution that has placed a high premium on the practical needs of the people living close to the institution.