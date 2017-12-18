Minister Grange Describes Ian Boyne as one of Jamaica’s Most Impactful Journalists

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE) Story Highlights The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, has said that with the passing of Ian Boyne, Jamaica has lost one of its most impactful practitioners in the field of journalism.

The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, has said that with the passing of Ian Boyne, Jamaica has lost one of its most impactful practitioners in the field of journalism.

Minister Grange said it came as a shock to her when she learnt of the death of the veteran journalist this morning. “I knew he had been seriously ill but we were only anticipating his recovery.”

Minister Grange said Ian Boyne was gifted with nimble intellect which he had brought to his roles as a long-time newspaper columnist, the host of Jamaica’s longest television running programme of its kind, Profile, the Deputy Executive Director of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and as a speech writer of class for prime ministers and other ministers of government.

“And we must not forget that despite the demands made on his time by his journalistic activities he had the capacity and was so devoted to his religious beliefs that he also became a full time minister of religion early in his life.”

Minister Grange said that Boyne deservedly was awarded National Honours, the Commander of the Order of Distinction (CD) and recognised in various other ways for his contribution to journalism.

“Ian and I go way back to the beginning of Profile. I have always admired him and will miss him,” Miss Grange said as she expressed condolences to his family, friends, congregation, the JIS, the RJR/Gleaner Communication Group and the entire media fraternity.