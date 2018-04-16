Minister Grange Congratulates Jamaica Commonwealth Games Team





The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has said that she has nothing but praise for the Jamaica Team which came out of the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Australia with a record 27 medals.

“It is the first time that Jamaica is winning this many medals at the Commonwealth Games with a significant number of the medals coming from the field.

“We must take notice of how well Jamaica did in the field events which is a mark of the overall progress that we have been making in track and field.

“There were more striking firsts: Aisha Praught-Leers history making gold-medal run in the Steeple Chase which was followed by Natalia Goule getting Jamaica’s first medal ever in the Women’s 800m when she took the bronze and the Sunshine Girls beating New Zealand for the first time in an international tournament to win the netball bronze.

“And then we must specially acknowledge our athletes who won medals in the same event as did Frederick Dakers and Travis Smikle who won gold and silver in the Discuss; Kimberley Williams and Shaneika Ricketts who won gold and silver in the Triple Jump; Ronald Levy and Hansle Parchment who won gold and silver in the Men’s 100m Hurdles and Christiana Williams and Gayon Evans who won silver and bronze in the Women’s 100m.

Congratulations from an appreciative nation to the Jamaica Commonwealth Games Team, including the coaches and other members of the support staff,” Miss Grange concluded.