Minister Chuck to Make Cabinet Submission for Setting up of Human Rights Institute

“The Office of the Public Defender will be collapsed into a Human Rights Institute, so that that institute will continue to protect and promote human rights in Jamaica,” Mr. Chuck said.

He was addressing a training session for Justices of the Peace (JP) held at the West Jamaica Conference Centre in Mount Salem, St. James, on Wednesday (February 22).

Minister Chuck said the training session in mediation and restorative justice is part of efforts to equip JPs across the island to play a greater role in the justice system.

“We are preparing the justice system for greatness, and you, JPs, must be a part of this system that will assist in delivering justice on time, ensuring that the people of Jamaica have easier access to justice and that they get justice on a more timely basis,” he said.

He pointed out that the Government is increasing the use of mediation and arbitration services as it looks to put a modern arbitration law in place.

“We have drafted the Arbitration Bill and it was brought before the Houses of Parliament… .We hope that it can be a major attraction for the big players in the shipping industry, the airline industry, (and) manufacturers from across the world to come to Jamaica to settle their disputes,” he said.

“We would like arbitration centres, not only in Kingston (but) in Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Negril, so that when these centres are set up, we can make them available to international financiers, manufacturers, etc. to resolve their disputes,” Minister Chuck said.

The Justice Ministry is targeting the training of at least 50 mediators monthly and 500 for the year, who will offer certified mediation services, and at least three restorative justice facilitators are being targeted for every school in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chuck said the mission to attract and train additional JPs has been going well, and is encouraging Jamaicans who are of good character to come forward and join the vocation.