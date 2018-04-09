MIND Launches Repository of Public Sector Publications and Research

Principal of Yallahs High School in St. Thomas, Mark Malabver, addresses the recent launch of the Management Institute for National Development’s (MIND) Repository of Public Sector Publication and Research at the entity’s offices in St. Andrew. Seated (from left) are Librarian at MIND, Christopher Thomas; Registry and Records Management Officer, Evelyn Sutherland; and Manager of Research and Information Management, Kirk Frankson. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Principal of Yallahs High School in St. Thomas, Mark Malabver, addresses the recent launch of the Management Institute for National Development’s (MIND) Repository of Public Sector Publication and Research at the entity’s offices in St. Andrew. Seated (from left) are Librarian at MIND, Christopher Thomas; Registry and Records Management Officer, Evelyn Sutherland; and Manager of Research and Information Management, Kirk Frankson.



Jamaica and the Caribbean’s premier public-sector training and leadership development organisation, the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), now has a Repository of Public Sector Publications and Research.

Recently launched at the agency’s head office on Old Hope Road, St. Andrew, the repository seeks to promote the use of aggregate data in an organised manner, therefore making information more accessible.

It will collect and organise intellectual content such as theses and dissertations, materials from seminars, journal articles and technical reports that are developed by the public sector.

Among the objectives are to stimulate the intellect of the public sector and encourage continuous research, serve as a reservoir of information that is relevant to the issues affecting the sector, alleviate the information gap that currently exists, and to generate discussions leading to problem-solving mechanisms.

Research and Information Manager at MIND, Kirk Frankson, said the purpose of the repository is to acquire, organise, preserve, provide access to and promote selected resource materials.

He noted that the repository will not only empower the Government of Jamaica to become more responsive in decision-making, but represents one of the agency’s initiatives to support Jamaica attaining developed country status by the year 2030.

Mr. Frankson said that while the current thrust of this initiative is public sector transformation, MIND envisages that with the addition of other subject areas in the coming months the various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) will engage in public-sector research.

Librarian at MIND, Christopher Thomas, noted that as the agency continues to “build the capacity of public-sector employees to deliver effective and efficient service, it is prudent to amplify the research capacity by developing such a repository”

He explained that the fundamental focus is to capture works written and published by persons within the sector in addition to works on issues affecting the public service.

“Critical to the success of this repository is stakeholders’ ability to access the resources frequently and in a timely manner,” he said, noting that it will support the research, teaching, and learning missions of MIND.

Principal of Yallahs High School in St. Thomas, Mark Malabver, who was the keynote speaker at the launch, noted that the repository is a step in the right direction and sends the right kind of message in the interest of national development. “Whilst politicians continue to master the art of politics, it is up to the public sector to master the art of good and effective governance, which must be rooted in research,” he said.

He argued further that “research within the public sector will provide us with the compass that is necessary to guide Jamaica out of its current predicament and achieve real prosperity”.

MIND’s institutional repository is the first of its kind among public-sector training entities in the Caribbean.