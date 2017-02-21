Millions to be Spent on Redevelopment of Mobay Hip Strip

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses a ceremony for the official opening of the Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach Resort in Montego Bay, St. James on Saturday (February 18). + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses a ceremony for the official opening of the Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach Resort in Montego Bay, St. James on Saturday (February 18). Story Highlights Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says a major redevelopment project is being planned for the popular Montego Bay Hip Strip located along Gloucester and Kent Avenues.

Mr. Bartlett informed that $35 million has been earmarked for streetscaping works from the corner of Summit to Dead End. Streetscaping refers to the visual elements of a street, including adjoining buildings, sidewalks, street furniture, trees and open spaces, that combine to form the street's character.

“This will give us a nice finish and a good look as we go along that corridor,” Minister Bartlett noted.



Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says a major redevelopment project is being planned for the popular Montego Bay Hip Strip located along Gloucester and Kent Avenues.

Speaking during a ceremony to officially open the Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach Resort in Montego Bay, St. James on Saturday (February 18), Mr. Bartlett said the reconfiguration of the Hip Strip will begin with the removal of all overhanging utility wires and putting them underground.

“So, we will begin with a physical look that will be different… . We have already allocated $11 million for the preliminary work to be done on that, and we hope that before this budget year is completed, that exercise will be done,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett informed that $35 million has been earmarked for streetscaping works from the corner of Summit to Dead End. Streetscaping refers to the visual elements of a street, including adjoining buildings, sidewalks, street furniture, trees and open spaces, that combine to form the street’s character.

“This will give us a nice finish and a good look as we go along that corridor,” Minister Bartlett noted.

He said he will also be seeking private-sector partnership to ensure that attractions, entertainment, shopping and food are addressed.

“My dream is for the strip to be extended from Dump-Up Beach all the way to Dead End with a series of experiences and entertainment and food and shopping that will remind us of City Walk in Orlando. We want to create an experience that is not just acceptable… but will be exceptional,” Minister Bartlett said.

The Tourism Minister said Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach Resort is the first of many developments slated to come on stream along the Hip Strip.

Other projects include the Spanish Court resort, rebranding and upgrading of the DeJa Resort (formerly the Gloucester Hotel), Tracks and Records, and redevelopment of the former Coral Cliff Hotel.

Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett said he is anticipating further expansion by Royal Decameron in Jamaica. He said the owners will shortly be participating in the ‘Shovel Ready’ programme or the building of more rooms.

The Shovel Ready programme is designed to attract local and foreign investments by offering pre-packaged projects. The aim is to fast-track investments in the tourism sector.

The opening of the Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach Resort adds 146 rooms to the company’s stock in Jamaica.

The Royal Decameron Montego Bay Beach Resort has 144 rooms and there are 231 at the Royal Decameron Runaway Bay Resort in St. Ann. The company employs 650 Jamaicans.