Mico Working Towards Full University Status

Director of Kemtek Development and Construction Limited, Sylvester Tulloch (left), hands over a $1 million scholarship cheque to benefit four students of The Mico University College during a ceremony at the institution's Marescaux Road address in Kingston on January 8. The students are Brian Scott (2nd left); Shanique Ffrench (3rd left); Kenique Walker (centre) and Damion Smith (2nd right). Principal of The Mico University College, Dr. Asburn Pinnock (3rd right); and Director of Administration and Special Projects, Kemtek Development and Construction Limited, Karl Tulloch, share the moment.

Pro-Chancellor of The Mico University College, Professor Neville Ying, says the teacher-training institution is far advanced in its plans to become a full university.

“We put our value proposition to the Education Minister and then we took the initiative and actually drafted the Bill...In December (2017). We put the Bill to him along with our seven building blocks (towards university status) and he was very impressed,” he said.

“So, we are organising our work through faculties and special schools, paying attention to research and publication and the offering of programmes that are consistent with what the Government is trying to promote,” Professor Ying pointed out.



He informed that two meetings have already been held with Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, to move the process forward.

Other initiatives undertaken by Mico towards full university status include attaining accreditation from the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) for all programmes and courses offered.

Professor Ying was speaking in a JIS News interview following a cheque handover ceremony at The Mico University College’s Marescaux Road address in Kingston on January 8.

Kemtek Development and Construction Limited donated $6 million to the institution – $5 million towards a gate-upgrading project and $1 million for the provision of scholarships for students from the Science and Technology Faculty.

Kemtek Managing Director, Sylvester Tulloch, said the Mico Foundation, of which he is Chairman, is widening the entrance and exit points to the campus in order to improve the flow of traffic, particularly during peak hours.

The Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund has pledged to provide $12 million for the project, which is estimated at $22 million.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tulloch said that four students will benefit from scholarships from the $1 million provided.