The Mico University to Launch Education Conversation Series

In this file photo, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), is greeted by Pro-Chancellor of the Mico University College, Professor Neville Ying, at the launch of the University and College Leadership Training Programme (UCLTP), last year at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge and Conference Centre, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus. + - Photo: JIS Photographer In this file photo, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), is greeted by Pro-Chancellor of the Mico University College, Professor Neville Ying, at the launch of the University and College Leadership Training Programme (UCLTP), last year at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge and Conference Centre, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus. Story Highlights The Mico University College will launch ‘The Education Conversation Series’, on Thursday, March 23, under the distinguished patronage of Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

In an interview with JIS News, Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Mico Board, Professor Neville Ying, said the focus of the first conversation will be on the ‘Migration of Teachers: Opportunities for Game-changing Strategies for Teacher Education’.

Participating in the conversation will be the Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, who will speak on how to use migration as an opportunity to come up with creative strategies for teacher education.



Explaining the focus, Professor Ying said that migration of teachers is a trend and it is an important issue facing the education system in terms of loss of teachers, especially in critical areas such as mathematics and science.

“It is now an opportunity for us to take seriously the whole issue of migration, which is a fact of life. Rather than thinking of it as a threat, we should think of it as an opportunity to come up with some game-changing strategies for teacher education,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, will align his presentation to Jamaica’s policy on international migration and development, which is now being developed by the PIOJ and other partners. Former Ambassador to China and the United States of America, Ralph Thomas, will speak to the international perspective of the topic.

The presentations will be followed by interactive conversations. According to Professor Ying, Education is the single most important vehicle to achieve sustainable development which is critical to achieving Vision 2030 goal number one – empowering people.

He added that the 180-year-old The Mico University College, as the leader in teacher education, will always use the opportunity “to demonstrate our core values, through leadership, service, integrity and excellency in performance, so that is why we think we are in an ideal position to lead this series”.

Professor Ying is encouraging Jamaicans to be a part of the ‘Conversation’, which will be held at the Enos Nuttall Lecture Theatre, The Mico University College Campus, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Two follow-up ‘Conversations’ will also be held later this year and will look at crime and the economic growth agenda