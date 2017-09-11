Mico Taking Steps to Achieve Full University Status

Custos of Kingston, Steadman Fuller (left), in discussion with (from second left) President, The Mico University College Alumni Association (MOSA), Hugh Morris; and The Mico’s Pro Chancellor, Prof. Neville Ying. Occasion was the launch of MOSA Gold Medal Awards for 2017 at The Mico’s Marescaux Road location in Kingston on September 8. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Custos of Kingston, Steadman Fuller (left), in discussion with (from second left) President, The Mico University College Alumni Association (MOSA), Hugh Morris; and The Mico’s Pro Chancellor, Prof. Neville Ying. Occasion was the launch of MOSA Gold Medal Awards for 2017 at The Mico’s Marescaux Road location in Kingston on September 8. Story Highlights The Mico University College is advancing steps towards achieving full university status with the submission of a draft Bill by the end of September.

This was disclosed by Pro Chancellor, Professor Neville Ying, who noted that the institution has been readying itself to operate at the required university standard.

The Mico, which was established in 1836, was granted university college status by an act of Parliament in 2006.



The Mico University College is advancing steps towards achieving full university status with the submission of a draft Bill by the end of September.

This was disclosed by Pro Chancellor, Professor Neville Ying, who noted that the institution has been readying itself to operate at the required university standard.

He was speaking to JIS News following the launch of The Mico University College Alumni Association (MOSA) Gold Medal Awards for 2017, at the institution’s Marescaux Road location in Kingston on September 8.

The Pro Chancellor noted that a Gold Medal awardee, Jeremy Palmer, who is an attorney-at-law, and Chairman of the university’s Governance Committee are leading the process to have the Bill completed for submission to the Minister of Education, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid.

Professor Ying said that while the legal document is being prepared, the institution has been working to enhance the professional development of staff; getting all programmes accredited; and maintaining the standards required of accreditation.

“So, while we are going through the legal process, which is to draft statutes and ordinances and a Bill, we have to put all those other things in place,” he said.

He further informed that Mico has been working to better respond to the teaching needs of the country, noting that the university has begun to place greater focus on the Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) subject areas.

This, Professor Ying said, is in keeping with the Education Ministry’s thrust to have more trained teachers specialising in these areas. He noted that students pursuing studies in STEM have benefited from scholarships which have resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of students focusing on this area.

Additionally, the university has been building out its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure by starting the process to convert classrooms into smart classrooms.

“Two or three of them are finished. By the end of the year, we hope to have about 12 of them converted to smart classrooms,” he said.

The Mico, which was established in 1836, was granted university college status by an act of Parliament in 2006.

The MOSA Gold Medal Awards is a Bi-ennial celebration that honours outstanding graduates who have contributed nationally and internationally to the country and the University College.

It is the highest honour given to graduates of the Mico who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field and have given selflessly in supporting the development of humanity.

In addition to Mr. Palmer, four other Miconians will be presented with the prestigious award during a banquet to be held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Saturday, September 16.

The other awardees are: Dr. Arthur Geddes, Mervis Johnson, Dr. Clinton Hutton, and Dr. Yvonne Shorter-Brown.

Tickets for the awards banquet are available at the MOSA’s office at 1a Marescaux Road and all locations of the Kingston Book Shop at a cost of $6,000. Part proceeds from the event will be used to offset scholarships and bursaries for Mico students.