Mico Receives Sport Supplies from JICA

The Physical Education Department of The Mico University College has received sport supplies from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), through its ‘Smile for All the World’ programme.

The assortment of netballs, footballs and volleyballs were handed over during a ceremony, held on March 26, at The Mico University College, in Kingston.

President of the university, Asburn Pinnock, thanked JICA for the generous donation.

“This donation represents the collaboration between Mico and JICA in assisting us to build sustainability in our sports programme. This is a critical area that is driving the education curriculum in Jamaica,” he said.

Meanwhile, Resident Representative for JICA, Jamaica Office, Tobita Kenji, said the programme is evidence of the continued friendship and goodwill between Jamaica and Japan.

He expressed the hope that the supplies will assist in improving the performance of amateur athletes in these disciplines.

The ‘Smile for All the World’ programme in Japan distributes goods related to sports, culture, education, social services and more all over the world through JICA volunteers. These goods are primarily donated to developing countries.

According to the Japanese Embassy, 36 volunteers are involved in activities throughout the island. They are assigned to public agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) under the Ministries of Education, Youth and Information; Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries; Local Government and Community Development; Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; Tourism; Economic Growth and Job Creation, and Transport and Mining.

Since 1989, a total of 425 JICA volunteers have worked in various areas of the island.

Established in 1974, JICA has been implementing Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) through cooperation, such as loan, grant and technical cooperation, which include the JICA volunteer programme, training in Japan as well as technical cooperation projects.