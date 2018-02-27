Met Service to Develop Model for Bush Fire Prediction





The Meteorological Service of Jamaica will be developing a multi-criteria model for bush fire prediction in the upcoming fiscal year as it seeks to better manage this natural hazard.

A sum of $15 million has been provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to carry out this and other initiatives under a project to develop a comprehensive bush fire warning index.

These include procuring and installing equipment in two monitoring sites; developing a common alerting protocol to include alert levels, warning dissemination and roles and responsibilities of key actors; and conducting a public education and awareness campaign on bush fires.

The project, which is scheduled to end in December 2019, seeks to enhance Jamaica’s resilience to bush fire hazards and reduce their negative impact on economic activities and livelihoods, infrastructure, human welfare and life.

It is being implemented with funding support from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).