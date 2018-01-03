Members of JCF Commended for Service to the Nation

State Minister, Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., addresses a dedication ceremony at the office of the Commissioner of Police in Kingston today (January 2). Seated at third right is the Commissioner, Mr. George Quallo. + - Photo: Michael Sloley State Minister, Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., addresses a dedication ceremony at the office of the Commissioner of Police in Kingston today (January 2). Seated at third right is the Commissioner, Mr. George Quallo. Story Highlights State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has thanked all members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for their service to the nation, and for risking their lives to protect Jamaicans on a daily basis.

The State Minister was speaking at the dedication ceremony for the Ministry’s multimillion dollar administrative building, which was opened today (January 2) on the grounds of the Office of the Commissioner of Police. The Commissioner’s annual devotion function was also held to coincide with the opening.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, George Quallo, said he is pleased that the new administrative building was completed before the first working day in 2018, and that the conference room was functioning fully to host the Commissioner of Police’s annual devotion ceremony.



State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has thanked all members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for their service to the nation, and for risking their lives to protect Jamaicans on a daily basis.

He reminded the members that many Jamaicans, especially the nation’s youth, are looking up to them in 2018 not only for protection but for guidance.

The State Minister was speaking at the dedication ceremony for the Ministry’s multimillion dollar administrative building, which was opened today (January 2) on the grounds of the Office of the Commissioner of Police. The Commissioner’s annual devotion function was also held to coincide with the opening.

“Being a police [officer] is a very unique job. To my daughter, police officers are supermen and superwomen. That’s the child’s definition. You’re expected to be so many things to us all. We will do all that we can in 2018 to let you know that you are valued,” he said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, George Quallo, said he is pleased that the new administrative building was completed before the first working day in 2018, and that the conference room was functioning fully to host the Commissioner of Police’s annual devotion ceremony.

The Commissioner encouraged members of the JCF to continue serving to the best of their abilities.

“Last year was a very challenging year for us as JCF members, and I have no doubt that this year will also be (testing), but I’m also convinced that with Christ in the vessel, we shall smile at the storm. Where there is no test, we will have no testimony,” Mr. Quallo said.

“With all the challenges, I’m just going to suggest that we remain focused. We must remain focused on what we have to do this year. Leave the baggage of 2017 behind.

“It makes no sense carrying it forward. If we’re going to succeed as an organisation, we must start to think positively and to see things moving in the right direction,” he added.

The Commissioner said the opening of the new building, which will be the new office for the Heads of Administration, Operations, and Strategic Operations; the Criminal Investigation Branch headquarters and other senior officers, will greatly assist with fulfilling the mandate of the JCF.