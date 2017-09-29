Members of the Diaspora Urged to Use GOJ Portal

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, addresses members of the diaspora at a town hall meeting hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica at the National Women’s Democratic Club in Washington DC, on Tuesday (September 26). Listening are Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks and Jamaica’s representative to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Arthur Williams. + - Photo: Derrick Scott Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, addresses members of the diaspora at a town hall meeting hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica at the National Women’s Democratic Club in Washington DC, on Tuesday (September 26). Listening are Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks and Jamaica’s representative to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Arthur Williams. Story Highlights Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, is urging members of the diaspora to make full use of the recently launched Government of Jamaica (GOJ) portal.

Dr. Wheatley said the portal is a major milestone for the Government and is in keeping with the Administration’s mission to make Jamaica a knowledge-based digital society.

The portal may be accessed at www.gov.jm.



Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, is urging members of the diaspora to make full use of the recently launched Government of Jamaica (GOJ) portal.

Speaking at a town hall meeting hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica at the National Women’s Democratic Club in Washington DC on Tuesday (September 26), Minister Wheatley explained that the portal brings all government services into one place, making it easier for Jamaicans in the diaspora and at home to conduct business.

He said that “no longer will people have to remember all 200-plus of the different websites of the government agencies, which provide the services you are looking for. Now, you will only need to remember one! You will only need to go to one place to access all of the services that Government provides online”.

Dr. Wheatley said the portal is a major milestone for the Government and is in keeping with the Administration’s mission to make Jamaica a knowledge-based digital society.

He noted that another achievement is providing zero-rated access to all government website and online services.

Through partnership with the major telecommunications providers, access can be granted to any government website or web service without cost to citizens.

In her remarks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, lauded the Government for launching the GOJ portal, describing it as a revolutionary move that will make it easier for Jamaicans in the diaspora, as well as potential investors, to access ministries and agencies by going to one website.

The portal may be accessed at www.gov.jm.