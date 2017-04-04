Meetings to Highlight Work of Economic Growth Council

Members of the audience at an Economic Growth Council Forum in Birmingham, UK, recently. + - Photo: Vivienne Siva Members of the audience at an Economic Growth Council Forum in Birmingham, UK, recently. Story Highlights Meetings to outline the work of the Economic Growth Council (EGC) got under way recently in the United Kingdom (UK) with two public fora in London, at the Jamaican High Commission and at the Council House in Birmingham.

High Commissioner, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan, who spoke at both events, said the main objective of the EGC is to stimulate and guide initiatives towards attaining the Government’s target of five per cent growth over four years.

The EGC is chaired by the Hon. Michael Lee-Chin, a member of the Jamaican diaspora in Canada, a businessman and philanthropist, who heads the National Commercial Bank (NCB) in Jamaica.

The High Commissioner pointed out that the EGC will be a main item on the agenda at the Jamaica55 Diaspora Conference to be held from July 23 to 26 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston.

He encouraged participants to attend this important conference. “We have set an ambitious target of at least 100 participants from the UK this year. We are confident that, with your support, we can attain this goal,” High Commissioner Ramocan said.

The series of public meetings on the EGC is being coordinated by Mr. Rudi Page, a member of the EGC Diaspora Engagement Taskforce.

The meetings also featured a television interview with Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who outlined the Government’s vision for Jamaica and how the diaspora can engage in the process.

Both meetings were well supported by the leaders and members of the diaspora from various fields, including business, and young persons with an interest in doing business in Jamaica.