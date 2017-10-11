Mayor Says Infrastructural Works Under Way in Kingston

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, addresses today’s (October 10) sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation at the Corporation’s offices on Church Street in downtown Kingston. + - Photo: Mark Bell Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, addresses today’s (October 10) sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation at the Corporation’s offices on Church Street in downtown Kingston. Story Highlights Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says critical infrastructural works are under way across the municipality to transform and reposition the city to better serve its residents and visitors.

He said the building will also signal to the residents of Kingston and St. Andrew “where we are going as a city and what we will be doing within the city”.

Meanwhile, the Mayor advised that there are several matters facing the Council that will be dealt with thoroughly at the committee stage and, thereafter, discussed by the wider membership to chart the way forward.



“We believe, as part of our mission, we have to use the resources made available to us by our residents to give (them) the infrastructure – the leisure and recreational centres – that they deserve.

That is a major direction that we are embarking on in the Council,” he said.

At a meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) in downtown Kingston today (October 10), Mayor Williams noted that repairs are being carried out at the Council building located at 24 Church Street, downtown Kingston, so it can better serve the residents.

“There are many local government issues confronting us that I think we have to discuss,” he said.

The Council members took note of the inaugural Cross-Island Run that got under way at Jamaica House on October 10 to launch Local Government and Community Development Month, which is to be observed in November.

Messages from the Governor-General, Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Leader of the Opposition and the Association of Local Government Authorities of Jamaica (ALGAJ) will be taken across the island to all Mayors.