Mayor McKenzie Commends Trelawny Municipal Corporation

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses a community function in Water Square, Trelawny, on April 27. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses a community function in Water Square, Trelawny, on April 27. Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has hailed the Trelawny Municipal Corporation as a model entity that other municipalities should emulate.

“They are doing a tremendous job and must be commended. When I spoke in Parliament, recently, I mentioned that a new audit system was introduced to the municipal corporations. Of the 14 municipalities in the country, the Trelawny Municipal Corporation is the first and only one to have implemented this new system, which happens to be working and working well,” he said.

The Minister told the councillors and other elected representatives that it is incumbent upon them to continue to provide the proper oversight of all the development and infrastructural work taking place, particularly in the town of Falmouth.



Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has hailed the Trelawny Municipal Corporation as a model entity that other municipalities should emulate.

“The Trelawny Municipal Corporation continues to be one of the leading municipalities in the country,” he pointed out.

“They are doing a tremendous job and must be commended. When I spoke in Parliament, recently, I mentioned that a new audit system was introduced to the municipal corporations. Of the 14 municipalities in the country, the Trelawny Municipal Corporation is the first and only one to have implemented this new system, which happens to be working and working well,” he said.

The Minister, who was speaking at a community function in Water Square, Falmouth, on April 27, said the Corporation has also been a model of consistency in generating its own source of revenue.

He noted that while all municipalities across the country have seen an increase in revenue, the Trelwany Municipality “has seen more than most” over the last financial year.

He informed that Trelawny was ranked fifth in property tax collection for the period.

“What we are seeing are the local representatives of the Corporation working and doing the kind of things necessary to benefit the parish. I am proud of the Corporation and its leadership and for the bipartisan way they go about doing the business of the people,” he added.

The Minister told the councillors and other elected representatives that it is incumbent upon them to continue to provide the proper oversight of all the development and infrastructural work taking place, particularly in the town of Falmouth.

He gave a commitment to addressing some of the needs of the Corporation and the parish.

“I recently gave the Municipal Corporation a brand new public address system. I have also given instructions that the Council Chamber must be properly fitted with an air conditioning unit so that the business of the municipality can be run in a comfortable way. Three new garbage trucks will be cleared shortly, and I have already given instructions to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) that one of those trucks must be assigned to the parish of Trelawny, especially to the capital of Falmouth,” he said.

“Great things are happening in this parish, and Jamaica, as a whole, will benefit from all that is happening here. The leadership of this municipality should indeed take a bow for its outstanding contribution to nation building,” Minister McKenzie added.