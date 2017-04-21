May Pen Hospital to Get Erin Radiology Centre

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, tries out one of the six ambulances provided to the health sector by the European Union (EU), during a ceremony at the May Pen Hospital in Denbigh, Clarendon on April 20. Sharing the moment is Head of Delegation, EU to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson photos Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, tries out one of the six ambulances provided to the health sector by the European Union (EU), during a ceremony at the May Pen Hospital in Denbigh, Clarendon on April 20. Sharing the moment is Head of Delegation, EU to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska. Story Highlights Patients at the May Pen Hospital, in Clarendon, will benefit from the establishment of an Erin Radiology Centre as of May 1.

Patients at the May Pen Hospital, in Clarendon, will benefit from the establishment of an Erin Radiology Centre as of May 1.

Making the announcement, Transport and Mining Minister, and Central Clarendon Member of Parliament, Hon. Mike Henry, said the centre’s establishment will not cost the Government.

“It will provide (among other services) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) service…the only one of its kind in the area, and this is an important element of development for the people of May Pen,” he said.

Mr. Henry was speaking at the handing over ceremony of six 2016 Mercedes Benz ambulances at the May Pen Hospital in Denbigh, Clarendon, on April 20.

The ambulances will be deployed to four health centres and two community hospitals. The health centres include: St. Jago Park, in Spanish Town; Annotto Bay, St. Mary; Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland; and Mandeville, Manchester. The hospitals are: Chapelton Community Hospital in Clarendon, and the Alexandria Community Hospital in St. Ann.

The ambulances were provided by the European Union (EU) under the Programme for the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC), at a cost of €631,162 or approximately J$83 million.

Other developments to be undertaken at the May Pen Hospital, Mr. Henry noted, include the establishment of an area for research and development, “that will attract money,” and a private wing to support other areas of the hospital.