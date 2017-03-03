Majority of PPV Operators Compliant with Tint Removal

Commanding Officer of the Traffic and Highway Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Senior Superintendent of Police Calvin Allen, addresses a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on February 27. He gave an update on the implementation of policy guidelines recently issued by the Government regarding tint on public passenger vehicles. + - Photo: Dave Reid Commanding Officer of the Traffic and Highway Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Senior Superintendent of Police Calvin Allen, addresses a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on February 27. He gave an update on the implementation of policy guidelines recently issued by the Government regarding tint on public passenger vehicles. Story Highlights The police are reporting a high level of voluntary compliance with the recently issued policy guidelines governing tint on public passenger vehicles (PPV).

Commanding Officer of the Traffic and Highway Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Calvin Allen, indicated that although there have been a little over 4,500 prosecutions for tint violations, operators have been largely compliant.

The Traffic Division Head issued an appeal for all those who have not yet made the necessary adjustments to do so without delay.



The guidelines were recently issued by the Government in support of existing regulations in the interest of public safety and security.

“Since the announcement, there has been a good deal of cooperation. Persons, voluntarily, right across the island, have been engaging in the removal of tints from their vehicles,” he said, noting that the operators recognise that this action will also redound to their own safety.

He said that one traffic officer in Hanover reported that after discussions with some 150 operators in a bus park, all the operators voluntarily removed their tints.

SSP Allen was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on February 27.

He pointed out that drivers who are found to be in breach of the guidelines are liable for prosecution.

However, if they readily comply, they will be allowed to remove the tint on the spot, and receive assistance to do so.

He added that if the operator is not compliant, not only will the tint be removed, but also the registration plates of the vehicle.

“Do not allow yourselves or your passengers to be inconvenienced because of your non-compliance,” he said.

“We know that there are some who will only remove theirs through enforcement efforts, so we remain unrelenting in our efforts in that regard. We remain resolute and fully focused towards greater order, public safety and citizen security,” SSP Allen added.

The stipulations outlined in the policy guidelines are as follows:

1. No tint on the rear windshield of cars or buses.

2. No tint on the front windshield of cars or buses, except for a visor that is allowed at the top of the windshield. For cars and 15-seater buses, the visor should not exceed six inches and for Toyota Coaster buses the visor should not exceed 10 inches.

3. No tint is allowed on the driver’s door or the front passenger door of cars. A 30-grade tint, allowing a 70 per cent inward view, is allowed on the back-door windows.

4. For buses, no tint is allowed on the windows on either side of the back seat. Tint permitting a 70 per cent inward view is allowed on all other windows leading up to the driver’s window.

5. On buses, there should be no tint on the windows by the driver’s door, the conductor’s door or the front passenger door.

6. Owners/operators of vehicles with factory tint (where the tint is ingrained into the glass and the removal of the tint means removal of the entire glass) have been given a one-year amnesty for removal of the tint. Those vehicles will be inspected by personnel from the Island Traffic Authority before the amnesty is granted.

Vehicles operating contract carriage services, such as those under the umbrella of the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA), are exempt by law from the regulations.

The operation began approximately two weeks ago and is being carried out across the island jointly by the Police Traffic Division, The Transport Authority and the Island Traffic Authority.