Majesty Gardens Infant School Gets Renovated Bathroom Facilities

National Commercial Bank Foundation Director, Miguel Williams (second left) visits with students of the Majesty Gardens Infant School during a tour of the institution. The Foundation officially handed over renovated bathroom facilities valued at $450,000 to the school on January 18. Others (from left) are Chairman of the school, Greta Bogues; St. Andrew Parish Church Rector, Rev. Major Cannon Sirrano Kitson and NCB Hagley Park Road Branch representative, Lisa Wright. + - Photo: Contributed National Commercial Bank Foundation Director, Miguel Williams (second left) visits with students of the Majesty Gardens Infant School during a tour of the institution. The Foundation officially handed over renovated bathroom facilities valued at $450,000 to the school on January 18. Others (from left) are Chairman of the school, Greta Bogues; St. Andrew Parish Church Rector, Rev. Major Cannon Sirrano Kitson and NCB Hagley Park Road Branch representative, Lisa Wright. Story Highlights Students and staff at the Majesty Gardens Infant School in Kingston have been provided with renovated bathroom facilities, thanks to the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Foundation.

The Foundation granted $450,000 on the submission and approval of a proposal from the school requesting help. The money was used to retile the bathrooms, install new toilets and urinals for the students and other fixtures for the teachers.

For his part, Councillor for the Greenwich Town Division, Carl Blake, who represented Member of Parliament for the area, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller, expressed gratitude to NCB Foundation.



At an unveiling ceremony at the school on January 18, NCB Foundation Director, Miguel Williams, said the donation highlights the role of the Foundation to assist with the development of youth and the nation, and urged other corporate entities to join them.

“We must continue in partnerships such as these to develop our communities. When we do these projects, it opens up what we are doing and others will see the need to come on board and add to what we have started,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Majesty Gardens Infant School, Greta Bogues, said the staff and students are pleased, and thanked NCB Foundation for its generous contribution.

“The children have utilised the bathrooms very well. They are very happy with the comfort of their new bathrooms compared to what we had before. We really thank NCB (Foundation) and we are hoping that this is only the first of many contributions that we will have from them,” she said.

Principal, Majesty Gardens Infant School, Beverley Tyndale, also offered appreciation for the renovated facilities.

“Today we are seeing another side of NCB. They are not here to say thanks for banking with them; instead they are here to invest in us. Therefore, it is only appropriate that we say thanks to them,” she said.