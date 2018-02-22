Local Companies to Showcase Products in Canada

Product of GraceKennedy Limited (Grace Foods), one of the local companies to attend the Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) slated for February 25 to 27 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada. + - Photo: Contributed Product of GraceKennedy Limited (Grace Foods), one of the local companies to attend the Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show) slated for February 25 to 27 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada. Story Highlights A range of exotic food products and brands offered by local companies will be showcased and sampled at the Restaurants Canada Show (RC Show), slated for February 25 to 27 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will lead a delegation, including six companies that are suppliers of authentic Jamaican products, to participate in the show.

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will lead a delegation, including six companies that are suppliers of authentic Jamaican products, to participate in the show.

GraceKennedy Limited, Southern Fruits & Food Processors Limited, Tijule Company Limited (suppliers of delectable sauces and spices), Mavis Bank Coffee Factory, Country Traders Limited (distributors and roasters of 100 per cent Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee) and Wisynco Group Limited (manufacturers of authentic juices) make up the Jamaican delegation of suppliers.

Speaking with JIS News, Manager for Sales and Promotion at JAMPRO, Marlene Porter, noted that the RC Show is one of Canada’s largest food service and hospitality events, bringing over 16,000 suppliers/buyers together to shop, taste, learn, connect and do business.

“At Restaurants Canada, we will have the ‘Flavours of Jamaica Pavilion’ and each of the companies will have their space to display their products, (and) do sampling throughout the event with our Jamaican music and culture on display. We will have a happy hour, and during this segment, we will have hors d’oeuvres with Jamaican flavour and style,” Mrs. Porter highlighted.

She added that the local companies will participate in a 45-minute cooking demonstration, which will afford them the opportunity to prepare, present and promote their Jamaican products to buyers and other attendees.

Additionally, she noted that Jamaica will be featured in the pavilion magazine with local recipes and information on the local companies attending.

The delegation will also be engaged in media interviews, and has been invited to appear on television programmes to do cooking demonstrations.

Following the RC trade show, JAMPRO will host a breakfast networking event for buyers on February 28 at The Chef’s House on Kings Street East in Toronto.

Key buyers that have been identified at the trade show, along with other stakeholders, will be invited to the breakfast, which will provide the opportunity for business meetings and engagements for the local companies to gather market intelligence in the trade.

“We are looking to grow our export sales in the Canadian market, particularly for the fresh produce and non-traditional products. We are bringing the message of brand Jamaica out there, as we want Canada to know and see that Jamaica has products that are exciting and interesting, and from all the tastings, we know we will make a mark in that area,” the Manager said.

The annual trade show, now in its 73rd year, provides thought leadership and education, 250,000 square feet of the latest product innovation, and culinary events designed to inspire, motivate and grow the industry.