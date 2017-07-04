Fewer Guns and Ammunition Coming Into Island

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague (right), hands over keys to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake (centre), for some of the 30 vehicles that the Government has acquired for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), today (July 3), at the Office of the Police Commissioner, in St. Andrew. At left is Assistant Commissioner of Police, Devon Watkis. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague (right), hands over keys to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake (centre), for some of the 30 vehicles that the Government has acquired for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), today (July 3), at the Office of the Police Commissioner, in St. Andrew. At left is Assistant Commissioner of Police, Devon Watkis. Story Highlights According to Mr. Montague, the Government is equipping the security forces so that criminal elements will have no cover from t

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, says intelligence is showing that there is a reduction in guns and ammunition coming into the island, due to the two ships and surveillance plane acquired by the Government.

According to Mr. Montague, the Government is equipping the security forces so that criminal elements will have no cover from the law.

Earlier this year, the Government acquired and deployed the two vessels and aircraft for the protection of Jamaica’s borders from illicit activities.

The Minister, who was addressing a handover ceremony for 30 vehicles to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) today (July 3) at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, in St. Andrew, said public spaces and roadways will have increased police presence.

He emphasised that increased mobility of the police will act as a force against crime, as more law-enforcement personnel will be able to go into communities to put pressure on wrongdoers, and provide security for law-abiding citizens.

Mr. Montague told the audience that the top-five most-wanted guns are featured in 51 murders in six police divisions, and “increased vehicle checkpoints will help to cut down on the movement of weapons”.

He also informed that 45 vehicles are being serviced and will soon be assigned to the JCF, while a search is on for 120 pickups and 80 cars for the police.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake, who received the vehicles on behalf of Commissioner, George Quallo, said the units will go into operation immediately.

Mr. Blake implored the assigned drivers to ensure that proper care is given to the units.