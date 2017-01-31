Legal Aid Mobile Unit to Visit 11 Locations in February

The Legal Aid Council Mobile Justice Unit, which will be visiting 11 locations in February to provide free consultation, advice, and complete court assignments for clients with criminal matters. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson The Legal Aid Council Mobile Justice Unit, which will be visiting 11 locations in February to provide free consultation, advice, and complete court assignments for clients with criminal matters. Story Highlights The Legal Aid Council Mobile Unit, which has consulted with over 175 persons in five communities so far, will continue its drive to help Jamaicans by targeting 11 additional locations in the month of February.

Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council, Hugh Faulkner, explained that most of the persons “came with multiple matters, so even when you see 25 persons, it would seem like 75 based on the number of matters each person has.”

The Legal Aid Mobile Unit is part of the Government’s Strategic Priority to honour the rule of law and provide timely justice outcomes.



He said that many of the matters they have seen have to do with land; immigration; divorce; job redundancy or termination; and custody and maintenance.

The Unit is expected to begin the month at McLeod Basic School in Highlight View, Papine, on Friday, February 3.

On February 7, 8 and 10, the Unit will be at the football field near the health centre in Steer Town St. Ann; Jacques Road Community Centre at Mountain View in Kingston and Gordon Pen in St. Catherine, respectively.

Kingston will be the focus in the third week, when the Unit operates from Cassia Park Centre, Cassia Park; Peace Park on Grants Pen Road and African Gardens in August Town on February 13, 15 and 16, respectively.

For the final week of February, the Unit will visit York Town, Clarendon, on February 20; the football field in Tawes Meadows, St. Catherine, on February 23; and Hillside Christian Life on Red

Hills Road, Kingston, on February 24. The final stop for the month will be at Source in Maverley, Kingston, on February 27.

The Executive Director is reminding persons that they should take along titles if they are enquiring about land.

He pointed out that if the document has been destroyed in a fire or flood, a copy can be requested from the titles office.

The Legal Aid Council through their Mobile Unit is providing free consultation, advice, as well as complete court assignments for clients with criminal matters.

Persons are able to access an attorney to assist with criminal matters in court, and to even get assistance with matters involving their family members who are in custody and have not received court dates.

