Legal Aid Mobile Unit Begins Visits on January 17

The first location to be serviced by the unit will be Canaan Heights, Clarendon, on January 17 at the Canaan Heights Community Centre from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Legal Aid mobile unit is part of the Government’s Strategic Priority to honour the rule of law and provide timely justice outcomes.



The unit will then make its way to March Pen, St. Catherine, at the March Pen Police Post, on January 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On January 19 the mobile unit will be in Denham Town, at the corner of Regent Street and Dumphries Street, in Kingston, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon, and will journey to Water Street behind the Denham Town Police Station, where it will operate from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Legal Aid Council, through their mobile unit, will be providing free consultation, advice, and complete court assignments for clients with criminal matters.

Explaining the purpose of the unit, Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council, Hugh Faulkner, said that there are many persons with legal issues who, based on limited resources, cannot afford those services.

He highlighted that there are no consultation fees and “persons can come and have access to an attorney to assist with criminal matters in court, and to even assist with matters of their family members who are in custody and have not received court dates”.

