Legal Aid Council’s Justice Fair March 29

Members of the public are invited to the Legal Aid Council's Justice Fair to be held on Wednesday, March 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Steer Town football field in St. Ann.

Agencies to be represented at the fair include the Dispute Resolution Foundation, Victim Support Division, Restorative Justice Unit, Criminal and Civil Justice Administration, the Registrar General’s Department, the Justice Education Unit, Office of Utilities Regulation, Trafficking in Persons Secretariat, Independent Commission of Investigations and Police Community and Safety Branch.





Members of the public will have access to free legal advice, consultation and information from a number of public-sector entities.

Executive Director of the Council, Hugh Faulkner, told JIS News that persons with queries regarding custody, divorce, property and other legal issues will be able to get assistance and advice.

“If someone has a criminal matter, they can come to the Council booth and we will assign an attorney to that matter. Even if the accused is in front of the courts, and needs a DNA expert, we will pay for that expert,” Mr. Faulkner added.

Also on hand will be representatives from the Land Administration and Management Programme, Consumer Affairs Commission, Administrator General’s Department, Jamaica Intellectual Property Office, Office of the Children’s Registry; National Housing Trust, Office of the Public Defender and the Citizen Security and Justice Programme.

Mr. Faulkner said the Council tries to have a fair each quarter. Fairs have been staged in St. Catherine, St. James and Kingston.

This will also be the first fair where the Legal Aid Council Mobile Unit will be present.