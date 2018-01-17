Lasco Teacher of the Year Looking to Create Mentorship Programme

LASCO Teacher of the Year 2017, Ingrid Peart-Wilmot, addresses the award ceremony held in December at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston. + - Photo: Adrian Walker LASCO Teacher of the Year 2017, Ingrid Peart-Wilmot, addresses the award ceremony held in December at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston. Story Highlights LASCO Teacher of the Year 2017, Ingrid Peart-Wilmot, is on a mission to contribute to the transformation of education through the creation of a teacher mentorship programme.

LASCO Teacher of the Year 2017, Ingrid Peart-Wilmot, is on a mission to contribute to the transformation of education through the creation of a teacher mentorship programme.

While the details of the undertaking are still in the planning stage, she tells JIS News that the objective is to provide an avenue for teachers to offer their knowledge and expertise to others with less experience.

She will be calling on the support of the other finalists in the LASCO competition to get the programme up and running this year.

“One of the major things I want to focus on is teacher mentorship. As I was saying to the other finalists, we need to form a group and see how we can collaborate to reach the many schools across Jamaica. We need to look at some of the best practices and see how we can make the classrooms in Jamaica a better place,” she explains.

Mrs. Peart-Wilmot, who is a teacher at Bishop Gibson High School in Manchester, is also the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Teacher of the Year for 2017.

She believes her vision of establishing a mentorship programme will assist teachers who are in need of peer support and, in the long-run, will help to transform the lives of students.

“For the education sector, I think one of the things that we need to work on is mentorship of our teachers. Where we see mediocrity, we [should] do whatever it takes to guide other teachers, so that excellence will become our signature,” she argues.

Mrs. Peart-Wilmot, who was presented with the LASCO award during a ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on December 4, says she is grateful and elated for the recognition.

“I was among excellent teachers. It could have been anybody. When my name was called, I thought, ‘Thank you, Lord’. I felt good, but I also understand that it’s about the team effort, about the many persons who would have mentored me. I’m really grateful for all these persons who have really deposited so much in my life,” she tells JIS News.

Mrs. Peart-Wilmot, who is celebrating her 20th anniversary as a teacher at the all-girl Bishop Gibson High School, and is an Adjunct Lecturer at the Vocational Training Development Institute (VDTI) Mandeville campus, says she has no regrets about her choice of profession.

“My goal is to make the students know that whatever they want to do, they can do, (and) to just empower themselves using whatever medium,” she says.

Excellence has been the hallmark of her work over the years. “Whatever it is that I’m doing, I give it my very best. I’ve been involved in a number of things… and not just being involved, but doing them with excellence,” she notes.

Her advice to other teachers is to seek persons who will support them, and balance work with their family and personal lives.

“I have a wonderful family, a husband who is supportive and understanding, so the long hours he understands, and he waits patiently. I think he understands what my passion is, and that is to make a difference and make sure that each child that comes into my class leaves better, feeling better.

“This is my purpose. This is why I’m here – to make a difference, not just for my family but all the children whom I get the opportunity to teach,” Mrs. Peart-Wilmot says.