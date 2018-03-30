Labour Ministry Signs MoU with Groups in St. Ann to Increase Access to LMIS





The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two key groups in the St. Ann region to increase awareness of, and access to its Labour Market Information System (LMIS) by employers and job seekers.

The agreement with the St. Ann Chamber of Commerce and the Runaway Bay Chapter of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) will foster more opportunities for job seekers in the parish, while making available a larger pool of qualified suitable candidates for the employers, leading to a greater level of LMIS activity in St Ann.

Addressing the March 22 signing ceremony, held at the Hibiscus Lodge Hotel in Ocho Rios, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden, said public-private partnerships can be powerful sources in driving the growth agenda.

“This is consistent with the mandate of the Ministry to facilitate increased access to employment, promote productivity and competitiveness and lead the process of transformation to a productive, productivity conscious culture,” she said.

Mrs. Roberts-Risden said through employment facilitated as a result of the initiative, the country will be able to reduce poverty and engage vulnerable groups and youth in a productive environment.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the JHTA, Runaway Bay Chapter, Vanna Taylor, said the LMIS will make the process of tapping into the key resource of human capital more seamless, while creating greater visibility to all jobseekers about the opportunities which exist in the industry.

“Those of us at the Ocho Rios and Runaway Bay chapter of the JHTA welcome the signing of the MoU and pledge our support as the project goes through the different phases of implementation. We view this as a starting point for full expansion throughout the island, but what better places to begin than Ocho Rios and Runaway Bay,” she said.