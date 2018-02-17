Labour Ministry to Focus on Facilitating Job Creation





Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, says the Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, will be focused on measures to facilitate job creation during the new fiscal year.

“This is being executed through a two-pronged approach. The first is to undertake measures to equip the workers with the necessary training and certification to enhance their ability to take advantage of available opportunities,” he said.

“The second is to identify and secure new job opportunities in the United States and Canada. Discussions are being held with a major university in Canada to facilitate training programmes for our farm workers,” he added.

The Governor-General was delivering the Throne Speech to open the 2018/19 fiscal year in Gordon House on February 15 under the theme: ‘Continuing on the path to propsperity’.

Other areas of priority for the Labour Ministry include enhancing labour productivity in order to boost economic growth and enactment of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act.

The Bill, on which debate began in the House of Representatives on February 13, recognizes the rights of workers to do productive work in conditions of freedom, equity, security and human dignity.

Emphasis will also be placed on amending the Minimum Wage Act in order to incorporate provisions under the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 189 relating to domestic workers.

The Convention was adopted during the 100th session of the ILO held in Geneva, Switzerland in 2011 and was entered into force in September 2013.