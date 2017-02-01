Labour Minister Commends JIC

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinsond Travel Awards. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinsond Travel Awards. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, is praising the Joint Industrial Council (JIC) for ensuring stability in the building and construction industry.

The Minister said that the building and construction industry is one of the sectors that is used as a benchmark in determining the level of economic activity in the country. It is also one of the sectors which employ a large number of skilled and unskilled workers.





“Joint Industrial Councils are very special to our industrial relations culture. I commend you for the excellent relationship that you share, one which no doubt characterises goodwill, co-operation and reciprocity,” she said.

Her remarks were delivered by Director of Industrial Relations and Allied Services in the Ministry, Karl Wedderburn, at yesterday’s (January 30) signing of a new two-year Labour Management Agreement between the JIC and the Incorporated Masterbuilders Association of Jamaica (IMAJ).

Mrs. Robinson reiterated that the Government remains committed to the Decent Work Agenda and sustainable development goals.

“As a responsive and responsible Administration, we are pushing ahead to ensure that the working environment is on par with international standards,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Robinson explained that the Occupational Safety and Health Bill, which will be tabled before the end of the fiscal year, will “level the playing field and enhance our levels of productivity in various sectors.”