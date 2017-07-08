Labour Market Reform Key to Economic Growth – Minister Robinson

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson (right), is in light conversation with Chairman of the Labour Market Reform Commission (LMRC), Dr. Marshall Hall (left), while LMRC Commissioner, Dr. Michael Witter, looks on. Occasion was the LMRC’s End-of-Project Forum on Friday (July 7), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston. + - Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson (right), is in light conversation with Chairman of the Labour Market Reform Commission (LMRC), Dr. Marshall Hall (left), while LMRC Commissioner, Dr. Michael Witter, looks on. Occasion was the LMRC’s End-of-Project Forum on Friday (July 7), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston. Story Highlights Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, says transformation of the labour market is crucial for the Government’s economic growth programme.

Minister Robinson said the reform process seeks to achieve greater levels of efficiency, equity, growth, social justice, full and satisfying employment as well as high levels of production and productivity.

Delivering the keynote address at the End-of-Project Forum for the Labour Market Reform Commission (LMRC), held on Friday (July 7) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Mrs. Robinson said the reform is aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2030, the latter of which seeks to make Jamaica a place of choice for business and to reside.



Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, says transformation of the labour market is crucial for the Government’s economic growth programme.

She said the reform process seeks to achieve greater levels of efficiency, equity, growth, social justice, full and satisfying employment as well as high levels of production and productivity.

Delivering the keynote address at the End-of-Project Forum for the Labour Market Reform Commission (LMRC), held on Friday (July 7) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Mrs. Robinson said the reform is aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2030, the latter of which seeks to make Jamaica a place of choice for business and to reside.

The Minister told the gathering that labour market transformation is well placed in the Government’s current Medium-Term Economic Framework, and is in keeping with the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Decent Work Agenda.

“It is crucial for tackling the fundamental problem of unemployment, especially among youth, while making greater advancement in ensuring social protection for all,” she noted.

She said the programme will also strengthen the Ministry’s mandate for human-capital development, empowerment of vulnerable groups, and incorporating more Jamaicans in the development process.

The LMRC was established in 2015 with a mandate to ensure that the country’s labour-market structure, regulations, policies, programmes and projects become compatible with modern practices in order to improve productivity and economic growth.

Under the Chairmanship of retied academic and businessman, Dr. Marshall Hall, the LMRC was tasked to review and update areas such as education and training, productivity, technology and innovation, labour policies and legislation, social protection, and industrial relations.

Minister Robinson said implementation of the recommendations “will enable us to modernise and enhance competiveness in the Jamaican economy”.