KSAMC Coordinating Relief Drive to Assist Hurricane Victims

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is spearheading a relief drive to assist Caribbean countries that were impacted by the recent passage of Hurricane Irma.

This was disclosed by Deputy Mayor, KSAMC, Councillor Winston Ennis, during yesterday’s (September 12) monthly meeting, held at the Corporation’s office on Church Street, downtown Kingston.

Hurricane Irma caused widespread and catastrophic damage in parts of the northeastern Caribbean and sections of the United States.

It was the most intense storm observed in the Atlantic in more than a decade.

Councillor Ennis said the relief effort is being undertaken in partnership with several schools across the Corporate Area.

“Some schools have already come on board, including Jamaica College, Kingston College, Campion College and the Immaculate Conception High School for girls,” he noted.

Councillor Ennis said the KSAMC extends condolences to the families that suffered loss during the passage of the storm.

In the meantime, the Deputy Mayor also expressed condolences to the Mexican Government and people for the loss of lives and damage caused by the recent passage of Hurricane Katia and the devastating 8.1 earthquake that followed days after.

“Our neighbours in Mexico were also hit with a massive earthquake, and we send our condolences to the Mexican Government and people of Mexico during this time,” he said.