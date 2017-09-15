Korea Donates Three SUVs to Jamaican Government

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert-Roberts (left), shakes hands with Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Lee Young-Gyu. Occasion was a ceremony at the Ministry’s Dominica Drive offices in Kingston on Wednesday (September 13), where Mr. Lee formally handed over three sport utility vehicles (SUV), valued at US$100,000, to the Jamaican Government. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert-Roberts (left), shakes hands with Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Lee Young-Gyu. Occasion was a ceremony at the Ministry’s Dominica Drive offices in Kingston on Wednesday (September 13), where Mr. Lee formally handed over three sport utility vehicles (SUV), valued at US$100,000, to the Jamaican Government. Story Highlights The Republic of Korea has donated three motor vehicles valued at US$100,000 to the Government of Jamaica.

Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Lee Young-Gyu, formally handed over the Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicles (SUVs) during a ceremony at the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ministry’s Dominica Drive headquarters on September 13.

Permanent Secretary in the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ministry, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert-Roberts, said the Government of Jamaica is grateful for the donation, noting that it comes at a time when Korea is trying to rationalise its development assistance.



The gift was made possible through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), a government-funded agency dedicated to providing grant-aid programmes for the sustainable socio-economic development of partner countries.

The Foreign Ministry received one of the vehicles, with the others going to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, and the Ministry of Health.

“The Government of Jamaica has taken note of this, and I can assure you that we are committed to strengthening our strategic bilateral partnership with the Republic of Korea,” she noted.

Mr. Lee said he was happy to present the vehicles as “a humble token of Korea’s support for Jamaica’s continuous development and success”.

He reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to implementing tangible projects in various areas so as to enhance relations between the countries.

Noting the resilience of the Jamaican people in times of challenges, he said that Koreans have a similar spirit.

“Like Jamaicans, we Koreans never give up. We Koreans are ‘tallawah’… and we continue to endure and overcome challenges in order to achieve success,” he said.

“Let us push forward and find common ground for cooperation and projects. Let us be strong in our collaboration, so that we can both achieve mutual success. Let us be tallawah,” he added.

Bilateral relations between Korea and Jamaica began in 1962.