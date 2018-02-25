Korea Donates Equipment to Improve Cadastral Mapping and Land Registration

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (left), accepts a laptop computer from Chargé d’ Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Young Gyu Lee, at the Land Administration and Management Division in Kingston on Friday (February 23). Equipment, valued at US$85,000, has been donated by the Government of the Republic of Korea, to improve Jamaica’s efficiency in cadastral mapping and land registration. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (left), accepts a laptop computer from Chargé d’ Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Young Gyu Lee, at the Land Administration and Management Division in Kingston on Friday (February 23). Equipment, valued at US$85,000, has been donated by the Government of the Republic of Korea, to improve Jamaica’s efficiency in cadastral mapping and land registration. Story Highlights The Government’s efficiency in cadastral mapping and land registration has been strengthened through the donation of technologically advanced equipment, valued at US$85,000, by the Government of the Republic of Korea.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who formally accepted the pieces of equipment from Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Young Gyu Lee, said they will help the Ministry and its agencies to achieve the goal of producing 20,000 land titles in the next three years.

After the success and closure of the project in 2014, a post-project audit was conducted by KOICA. Based on the issues highlighted, the KOICA made an offer to the Government of Jamaica to access more technologically advanced equipment.



The items, which were handed over at the Land Administration and Management Division located along Half-Way Tree Road in Kingston on Friday (February 23), include 10 laptops and scanners; 10 each of black, yellow, magenta and cyan inks; 10 waste toner bottles; 10 printer drums; three laser printers; and eight MicroSurvey STAR*NET Pro software licences.

They will be deployed to the Land Administration and Management Programme (LAMP) and the National Land Agency (NLA).

“The Government of Korea has been supporting us from 2014. This US$85,000 will take the total support up to about US$2.2 million. They assisted in 1,000 titles in St. Ann, St. Mary and Portland,” he said.

He noted that cadastral mapping and land titling is a major focus of the Government as part of the economic growth thrust.

“Freeing up titles for land that is not currently titled does so much to empower people to be able to use that land to help themselves; to access capital; to do their businesses, which employs people, and, of course, which helps with economic growth and job creation… .We appreciate the assistance in all the areas that you [the Government of the Republic of Korea] have helped Jamaica,” he added.

Mr. Lee, for his part, said his Government is pleased to assist Jamaica with cadastral mapping and land registration.

“Korea welcomes continuously fruitful and meaningful partnerships with Jamaica. It is this notion that underscores this present occasion, illustrating Korea’s commitment to Jamaica. I encourage… the continuation of land registrations for all Jamaicans,” he added.

In 2012, the Government of the Republic of Korea, through the Korean International Cooporation Agency (KOICA), funded a Cadastral Mapping and Land Registration Project in Jamaica in the amount of approximately US$2.1 million.

The project, which lasted for two years, covered cadastral survey costs to facilitate titles for more than 1,000 parcels of land in land-settlement schemes located in the parishes of St. Ann, St. Mary and Portland.

