Kingston Wharves Launches Auto Logistics Centre

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Mike Henry (left), congratulates Chief Executive Officer of Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL), Grantley Stephenson (centre), after signing and handing over the lease arrangements for the KWL's Global Auto Logistics Centre. Sharing the moment is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Airports Authority, Audley Deidrick. Occasion was the launch of the facility located at Tinson Pen in St. Andrew on Friday (December 15).

Story Highlights

Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) on Friday (December 15) officially launched its Global Auto Logistics Centre, providing a one-stop facility for the warehousing of cars for domestic distribution and for markets throughout the region.

Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) on Friday (December 15) officially launched its Global Auto Logistics Centre, providing a one-stop facility for the warehousing of cars for domestic distribution and for markets throughout the region.

The development is in support of the Government’s focus on encouraging increased investment in the provision of logistics services as part of the Global Logistics Hub Initiative.

During the launch ceremony, Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, signed and handed over the lease arrangements for the Tinson Pen lands.

The Minister commended Kingston Wharves on the opening of the facility and invited the investment community to capitalise on the vast opportunities in logistics.

He informed that the pilot training school at Tinson Pen is to be relocated to Vernamfield in Clarendon to support the logistics development at the port of Kingston.

In addition to the auto centre, KWL has invested in a Total Logistics Facility, comprising 160,000 square feet of space, which will provide for swift movement of cargo, thereby improving ease of doing business.

KWL is the Caribbean’s leading multipurpose port terminal and logistics provider, serving the region and the world with a suite of customisable services ranging from mixed cargo handling to warehousing. It facilitates connections to more than 40 ports around the world.

The extent of services includes warehousing, inventory management; product re-packaging, labelling and assembly; warehouse rental arrangements; and picking-packing inventory control and distribution for local and international clients.