JUTC to Manage LNG Pilot

JUTC Buses + - Photo: JIS Photographer JUTC Buses

A proposal is being finalised for the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) to manage a pilot project to determine the feasibility of transforming the publicly owned bus service to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel platform.

This was disclosed by Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, during his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 12.

Mr. Henry said this is to be rolled out under JUTC stewardship at Montego Bay Metro Bus Company in the Second City, through a bus and fuel supply platform, with technical guidance from New Fortress Energy.

“Success with the project could see the overall publicly operated bus service being gradually switched to LNG, with both efficiency and environmental impact being foremost in mind,” he argued.

Mr. Henry said LNG is a much cleaner fuel than diesel oil, and definitely a much better fuel option from both the economic and environmental perspectives.

With projected fuel savings of 25 per cent, the project is also expected to come with the additional benefit of removing the unpleasant black soot that comes out of some of the buses.

The initiative is to be undertaken in tandem with the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) and a Venezuelan company.