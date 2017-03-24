JUTC Doubles Purchase on SmarterCards March 25

+ - Photo: Contributed Story Highlights The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is encouraging persons in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR) and St. Catherine to come out on Saturday, March 25 and benefit from the ‘Big Bacchanal Double Day’ bonanza deal.

The promotion, which is returning after a one-year break, will see SmarterCard holders getting twice the top-up value that is placed on their cards for bus rides.

There will be more than 100 participating point-of-sale locations within the KMTR as well as in Old Harbour and Linstead, St. Catherine.



The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is encouraging persons in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR) and St. Catherine to come out on Saturday, March 25 and benefit from the ‘Big Bacchanal Double Day’ bonanza deal.

The promotion, which is returning after a one-year break, will see SmarterCard holders getting twice the top-up value that is placed on their cards for bus rides.

Marketing and Communications Manager, Reginald Allen, told JIS News that JUTC customers are in for a special treat, as there will be no limit to the top-up amount.

“SmarterCard holders will be happy to know that we have decided not to limit the amount that can be credited to the card and we are reminding them, as well, that there is no expiry date applicable to the promotion,” he said.

He pointed out that special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and special-needs customers within the Corporate Area, who will be accommodated at Stephanie Hall on Half-Way Tree Road and a shuttle service will be provided for them from the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre to the location.

The Marketing and Communications Manager said that there will be more than 100 participating point-of-sale locations within the KMTR as well as in Old Harbour and Linstead, St. Catherine.

These include the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew; the downtown Kingston hub at East Parade; the JUTC Greater Portmore Shopping Centre office in St Catherine; and the Spanish Town Transport Centre, also in St Catherine.

Mr. Allen said that JUTC’s mobile units will be stationed at Pembroke Hall in St. Andrew and Portmore Mall in St. Catherine.

“We have done our best to cover the areas with the highest concentration of users, particularly those along our trunk routes,” he said.

“There will also be outside broadcasts, games and giveaways, courtesy of our corporate sponsors, at our major locations, so we invite everyone to just come out and have a good time with us as we double the value and double the fun,” he said.

Mr. Allen said the Double Day Promotion is a strategic step towards a fully cashless fare collection system and plays a significant role in encouraging customers to acquire and use the SmarterCard.

To benefit from the promotion, customers should have a functional, personalised SmarterCard on Double Day, as no new or replacement cards will be processed on the day.