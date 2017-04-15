JUTC Bus Lane to be Discontinued Effective April 20th 2017

Story Highlights Effective Thursday, April 20th 2017, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s, JUTC dedicated bus lane from Spanish Town to Kingston will be discontinued.

SPANISH TOWN: Effective Thursday, April 20th 2017, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s, JUTC dedicated bus lane from Spanish Town to Kingston will be discontinued. This, as improvement work on the Mandela High Way is being done.

The discontinuation of the bus lanes means all JUTC buses out of Spanish Town will traverse the regular lanes resulting in significant increase in travel time and hence reducing the number of cycle trips during the morning commute.

Commuters should therefore expect longer than normal delays and are encouraged to plan their morning commute with this in mind; moving out earlier to capitalize on earlier trips before the morning peak if at all possible.

The JUTC apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause but remind our valued customers that this action is to facilitate the continuing upgrade of the Mandela High Way which is to be completed in 2018.