Justice Ministry Receives 14 Photocopy Machines

The Ministry of Justice has received 14 new photocopy machines from the United States Government to be distributed to parish courts across the island.

The machines, valued at $33 million, were handed over by Representative of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, United States Embassy, Garth Hall, at a ceremony held on December 20 at the Ministry of Justice, in Kingston.

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said the machines will play a vital role in the ability of the parish courts to conduct committal proceedings.

“These photocopiers will be used in the parish courts primarily to ensure that committal proceedings are activated in a speedy manner,” Mr. Chuck said.

He noted that most cases coming from preliminary enquiries to the circuit courts will be dealt with by paper.

“It will be paper-based and it is interesting to note that these photocopiers that have been provided will be the main workstations to ensure that the dockets are ready when they get to the circuit (courts),” he said.

As part of a larger effort to increase efficiency in the court system, Minister Chuck said audiovisual equipment will be installed in the courts shortly.

“During the course of next year, we are hoping that at least 70 courts will be completely outfitted with audiovisual equipment,” he said.

These, he said, are to be provided by the governments of the United States of America, Canada and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union.

The Minister thanked the American Government for the machines, which he noted will assist to fuel greater efficiency in the court system.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary, Carol Palmer, said the Ministry has significantly accelerated the pace of reform of the justice system through partnerships with various stakeholders.

“This gift from the US Embassy is another tangible display of support that will make a big difference in the performance of the justice system. We appreciate the consistency with which the Government and people of the United States have come to our assistance,” Mrs. Palmer said.