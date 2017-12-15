Justice Ministry Looking to Table Child Diversion bill January

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck (right), addresses a press conference at his Constant Spring Road offices in St. Andrew on December 13. At left is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Carol Palmer. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck (right), addresses a press conference at his Constant Spring Road offices in St. Andrew on December 13. At left is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Carol Palmer. Story Highlights Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the Ministry is looking to table the Child Diversion Bill in Parliament in January 2018.

He said the Bill will go to Cabinet in short order for approval.

The Minister was speaking at a press conference at his Constant Spring Road offices in St. Andrew on December 13.

The Bill aims to address the needs of children involved in violent incidents, providing some alternative for them outside of the formal justice system.

Turning to other legislative measures, Minister Chuck cited steps being taken to amend the law to enable a single judge adjudicating cases of human trafficking.

He gave assurance that all “the Ministry’s (legislative) Bills are being dealt with expeditiously”.

As it relates to the establishment of the Human Rights Institute, he said that “this is actively under consideration and will be dealt with in the early part of next year”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chuck said the Ministry is aiming to complete the payment of compensation to victims of the 2010 security forces operation in West Kingston by the end of the year.

The Government has approved payment of approximately $200 million to aggrieved persons.

Minister Chuck said that about 418 payments have been approved, which are to be deposited to bank accounts once the requisite documentations are completed and the taxpayer registration number and identifications are provided.

Persons are being asked to visit Restorative Justice centres in Tivoli Gardens and Denham Town, which “will be utilised to ensure beneficiaries get their compensation on time”.