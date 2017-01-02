Justice Ministry to Increase the Use of Mediation in Parish Courts

Story Highlights The Ministry of Justice is moving to increase the use of mediation in disposing of cases before the Parish Courts

Ms. McBean said studies indicate that as much as 40 per cent of cases are disposed of through mediation in the Supreme Court, and as a result steps are being taken to ramp up its use at the Parish Court level.

Mediation is a form of alternative dispute resolution that helps people to settle differences outside of the court system.



This was disclosed by Director of the Justice Reform Implementation Unit, Althea McBean in a recent interview on the Jamaica Information Service television programme Issues and Answers.

“In the Supreme Court, every civil matter has to go before mediation before it is set for trial. In the Parish Court, it is not mandatory as it is in the Supreme Court, but steps are being taken to increase its use,” she said.

Instead of asking a judge to make a decision in court, the persons meet with a trained mediator who assists them to make their own decision on how to resolve the dispute.