Justice Facilities to Be Upgraded

A number of justice facilities across the island are to be expanded and rehabilitated in the new fiscal year at a cost of more than $1.3 billion.

The Government has provided $954 million in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to retrofit an existing building to accommodate a family court in Spanish Town, St. Catherine; establish four justice centres islandwide; and rehabilitate and upgrade Public Building West (Offices of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Court of Appeal).

Meanwhile, $267 million has been allocated towards the construction and improvement under the courthouses project.



The work will be done under the Justice Sector Reform Programme in the National Security Ministry.

The initiative seeks to provide improved court facilities, which are conducive to the delivery of the services being provided by the justice sector.

Under this initiative, the Government aims to continue the rehabilitation and upgrading of Public East Building.

In addition, some $99.6 million has been set aside in the budget to facilitate the procurement of eight vehicles for judges and two mobile witness rooms.