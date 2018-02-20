JUST Project Gets $81.9 Million

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck. (FILE) + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck. (FILE) Story Highlights A sum of $81.9 million has been allocated for the Justice Undertakings for Social Transformation (JUST) project, as outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

A sum of $81.9 million has been allocated for the Justice Undertakings for Social Transformation (JUST) project, as outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project seeks to improve service delivery and the management capacity of justice-sector institutions; improve capacity of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to coordinate and streamline the process of developing legislation; and improve capacity of citizens and civil society organisations to participate in justice reform and promote public order.

For the 2018/19 financial year, the project is expected to develop a monitoring and evaluation framework for the justice sector, conduct training with Ministry of Justice staff involved in justice reform planning and implementation, introduce performance management systems within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, review and amend rules and procedures for the Parish Courts, and develop rules and procedures for the Courts of Petty Session.

So far, a prosecutors manual and standards of professional conduct have been developed, roles and functions of justices of the peace and lay magistrates have been reviewed, the communication system within the justice sector has been reviewed; and the Legislative Drafting Manual has been completed.

In addition, the project has trained case progression officers and other court staff; and developed and implemented monitoring and coordination mechanisms for the justice sector, including justice reform subprojects and initiatives.

The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica and Global Affairs Canada.